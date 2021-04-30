Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Piper Sandler

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $326.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The stock has a market cap of $928.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

