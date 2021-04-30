Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $414.00 at KeyCorp

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $360.00 to $414.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FB. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.54.

Facebook stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.21. 814,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The company has a market capitalization of $926.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.82 and a 200 day moving average of $276.53. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

