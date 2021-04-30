Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 28,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.99. 3,561,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,377. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 138.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $3,022,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTCH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.