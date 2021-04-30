FB Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

FB Financial stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

