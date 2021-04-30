Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

