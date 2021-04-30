Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $382.44 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $388.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

