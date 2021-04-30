Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $986,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.77. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.