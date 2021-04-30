Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,600 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,958 shares of company stock valued at $28,352,054.

NYSE MDLA opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

