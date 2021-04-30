Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,883 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

