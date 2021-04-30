Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,289 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 280,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $249.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

