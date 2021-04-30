Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

NYSE RACE opened at $216.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $147.08 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

