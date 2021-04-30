Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $216.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.95. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $147.08 and a 12-month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

