FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of FBBPF stock remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

