FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post sales of $37.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.17 million. FibroGen posted sales of $24.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $381.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.72 million to $457.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $353.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $526.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

FibroGen stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FibroGen by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $22,465,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

