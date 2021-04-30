Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $69.31 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

