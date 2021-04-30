Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.