Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 72 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $863.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.