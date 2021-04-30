Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $144,670.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

