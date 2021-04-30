Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $144,670.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $40.80.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
