Financial Contrast: QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QAD and Adobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $310.77 million 4.84 -$15.95 million ($0.79) -91.96 Adobe $12.87 billion 19.17 $5.26 billion $8.58 60.15

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than QAD. QAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

QAD has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QAD and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 1 2 0 2.67 Adobe 0 5 20 0 2.80

QAD presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.41%. Adobe has a consensus price target of $557.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than QAD.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 1.08% 3.21% 1.25% Adobe 40.88% 35.81% 18.53%

Summary

Adobe beats QAD on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes. The company also provides demand and supply chain planning solutions to manage various procurement, manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and sales activities; global trade and transportation solutions to manage and optimize network of carriers for shipments; embedded analytics and business intelligence that offers data to measure performance; and internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical, development, and integration. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. It serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves content creators, experience designers, app developers, enthusiasts, students, social media users, and creative professionals; and marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers products, services, and solutions for creating, managing, executing, measuring, monetizing, and optimizing customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, marketing executives, information management and technology executives, product development executives, and sales and support executives. Its Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

