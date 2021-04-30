Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

