Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.33. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNCH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

