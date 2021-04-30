Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Up 139.0% in April

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FIOGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 39,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fiore Gold from $2.55 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.