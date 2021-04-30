First BanCorp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

