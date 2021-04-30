First Guaranty Bancshares’ (FGBI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

