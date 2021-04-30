First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Sets New 1-Year High at $241.00

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $241.00 and last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.94. The company has a market cap of $756.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.37.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans.

