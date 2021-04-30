First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.