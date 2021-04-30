First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by Cfra from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

Shares of FM traded down C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,870. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.57. The stock has a market cap of C$19.67 billion and a PE ratio of -90.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

