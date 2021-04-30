First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FTAG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

