First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FIXD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $53.22. 15,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000.

