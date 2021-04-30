First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FIXD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $53.22. 15,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.
