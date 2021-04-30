Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $13.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -353.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

