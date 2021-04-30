Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.94. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -328.79 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $40,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

