Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL remained flat at $$24.50 during midday trading on Friday. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

