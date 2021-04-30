Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 124,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,054,532 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

