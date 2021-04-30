Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) recently:

  • 4/20/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/18/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 4/14/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
  • 3/17/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
  • 3/11/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $8.10 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $404.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit