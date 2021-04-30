FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of FMC worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in FMC by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in FMC by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,305. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

