Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 1,728,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,782,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

