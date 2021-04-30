Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.39

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $25.59. Forestar Group shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 93,586 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.