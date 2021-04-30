Formula One Group (FWONK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.58 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FWONK opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

A number of research firms have commented on FWONK. Barclays initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

