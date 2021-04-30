Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $227.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

Shares of FTNT opened at $201.18 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

