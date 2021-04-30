Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.23. 2,743,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $103.76 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

