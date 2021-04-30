Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $195.47, but opened at $200.09. Fortinet shares last traded at $195.56, with a volume of 10,327 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.