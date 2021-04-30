Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Laurentian lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 49.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

