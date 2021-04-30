Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,611 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

