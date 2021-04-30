Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

