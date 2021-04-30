Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC opened at $21.99 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

