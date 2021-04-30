Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $64.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

