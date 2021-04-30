Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FMNJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Franklin Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Franklin Mining
