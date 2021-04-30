Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

