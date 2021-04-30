Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €39.92 ($46.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,734 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.06.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

