Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an average rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.94.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $183.24. 4,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.06, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $184.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

